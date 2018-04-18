WELCOME
IPRN is one of the world’s largest and well established independent agency networks, founded in 1995. Our members and contacts are located in the most important countries and cities all over the world. We are experts at what we do. Through us you can access a wealth of experience, communication knowledge, market and sector expertise. You can trust us to deliver results, whether we work individually or as an international team.
MEMBERS
Aker Ink
United States
Akhia Public Relations
United States
Alana Consultores
Spain
Aurora
Canada
Autocom Deutchland
Germany
Axes PR
Italy
Binsfeld
Luxembourg
Blue Focus
China
Catalyst Public Relations
India
Central de Informaçao
Portugal
Channel V Media
United States
Comunicación Iberoamericana
Spain
Crest Communications
Czech Republic
Crotty Communications
Ireland
Etymon
China
Evercom
Spain
Extrovert Bussiness Communications
Greece
Gribnau Communicatie
Netherlands
Harkonsalo y Vesa Pr
Finland
Head Line
Chile
Health Communications JPA
United States
High Results
Colombia
Houston
United Kingdom
INC
Italy
JP | KOM
Germany
Kaiba
Japan
Kragelund Kommunication
Denmark
L45
Italy
Lopito, Ileana & Howie
Puerto Rico
Luna NV
Belgium
Maggi Fox Consultancy
United Kingdom
Mango-OMC
South Africa
McOnie
United Kingdom
Mekky Media
United States
Monet + Associés
France
Nexus Communications
United Kingdom
Passerelles
France
Pr Concept
Estonia
Pr Partner
Russian Federation
Presigno
Germany
Primo PR
Germany
Procomm
Austria
Public Dialog
Poland
Publik
Sweden
Redwood Consulting
United Kingdom
Schwan Communications
Germany
TDUB
Germany
Textual
Brazil
The House PR Agency
Romania
True PR
Italy
W7 Worldwide
Saudi Arabia
LATEST NEWS
25th International PR Network Conference: Creative Campaigns and Videos!
“I'm just a bottle - but every time someone brings me back, it's an expression of the respect they show our rough, honest landscape.” Bottle recycling from the perspective...
W7Worldwide’s 7-Steps to Maximizing Virtual Events in COVID-19
COVID-19 had an immediate impact on the events industry with conferences and exhibitions cancelled due to global travel restrictions and social distancing measures. After...
Public relations professionals from around the world discuss good practices for a new world in an innovative virtual model
More than 40 senior professionals from agencies spread around the five continents met via Zoom, for three days and more than 12 hours of online broadcasting, in an...
